The World's Fastest Torpedo Is Basically An Underwater Rocket

Torpedoes have existed in various forms since the 19th century, and in 1864, the CSS Hunley became the first successful submarine to destroy an enemy ship. The Hunley was destroyed in the process while using a spar torpedo, but thankfully, the technology has improved since that time. Modern torpedoes are incredibly complex vehicles that combine speed, maneuverability, targeting, and warhead lethality into a single package that often costs millions of dollars to produce.

The United States' Mk. 48 Heavyweight torpedo is the deadliest in the world, but compared to the fastest torpedo ever made, it's incredibly slow. Speed is one of the most important factors in torpedo operation, and the Soviet Union managed to perfect that particular aspect of torpedo design in the 1970s. The VA-111 Shkval entered into service with the Russian Navy in 1978, and it can travel at speeds in excess of 200 knots, which amounts to around 230 mph. Making something move that quickly underwater is an engineering challenge, to say the least.

Dodging an incoming torpedo moving more than four times as fast as the fastest sub is difficult. The Shkval is particularly effective at quickly reaching its target. To reach 200+ knots, the torpedo employs a process known as supercavitation, which is accomplished by continuously vaporizing water as it travels. This creates a thin bubble of gas surrounding the torpedo, significantly reducing friction from hydrodynamic drag. Of course, it doesn't hurt that the Shkval isn't powered by a propeller, and instead employs a rocket engine for thrust.