Is The Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Worth The Premium Price?

For some car enthusiasts, the modern crossover SUV — especially in hybrid form – is seen as the antithesis of everything they want. By their nature, crossovers are aimed more towards families and commuters, and the vast majority of these SUVs are engineered for fuel efficiency and practicality rather than lap times or driving enjoyment. Beyond that, crossovers dominate the roads, and their status lacks the uniqueness and personality many enthusiasts look for in their vehicles.

There are, however, some crossover SUVs that have more of an enthusiast edge to them — and one of the more recent additions to this group is Toyota's RAV4 GR Sport. The latest in a growing line of American market models to bear the Toyota Gazoo Racing brand name, the RAV4 GR Sport's mission is to bring a dash of excitement to Toyota's best-selling crossover — but unlike lower-trimmed RAV4s, the GR Sport doesn't necessarily come cheap.

The RAV4 GR Sport is only available with Toyota's plug-in-hybrid powertrain, and for the 2026 model year, has an MSRP of over $50,000, destination included. While that indeed might be a lot of money for a compact crossover SUV from a mainstream, non-luxury brand, we think the RAV4 GR Sport is worth its premium price for a number of reasons.