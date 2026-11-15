3 Disadvantages Of Infrared Space Heaters

When you stand in direct sunlight, the rays warm up your skin and clothing because the heat is hitting you directly. Infrared space heaters work in pretty much the same way, delivering targeted warmth instantly. The energy these heaters emit travels as infrared waves toward a person or object and isn't affected by the surrounding cold. It doesn't matter if you're sitting outside on a patio or in a drafty room; the heat will reach you. For this reason, infrared space heaters are great gadgets for keeping you warm in a freezing office. They also don't mess with your air quality, since they don't dry it out or kick up dust.

However, the biggest advantage of infrared space heaters also leads to some common problems. The warmth is too targeted, meaning there's limited coverage and it only lasts as long as the heater is facing you. There's also a safety concern about what happens if you accidentally come into contact with an infrared space heater while it's operating. This is not to say that you shouldn't buy one; only that knowing its cons helps you temper your expectations and use it for the intended purpose.