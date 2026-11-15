3 Brands Owned By Snow Joe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's common for successful companies to acquire or start separate specialized brands. For instance, Toro has several brands operating under its umbrella, most of which produce different types of lawn mowers. Similarly, Snow Joe is a respected company that produces a variety of residential snow removal equipment, as suggested by its name. However, Snow Joe manufactures more than winter equipment under different banners, as it owns several other Joe-themed brands.
So, what are the other brands owned by Snow Joe? Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Snow Joe (officially All Season Power LLC) is a private company (and its own independent brand) operating a wide array of affordable tools for homeowners. This includes Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe, all of which are available for purchase on the Shop Joe website (excellent branding too, as you can probably already guess what each sub-brand is for by name alone).
Sun Joe
Positioned on the opposite end of the spectrum from the snowy implications of the parent company, Sun Joe is owned by Snow Joe and describes itself as the leading brand in electric power washers. Its scope extends beyond power washers, since the company offers a wide range of tools you'll need for efficiency and all-season outdoor work. These include affordable power washers you can purchase for as little as $84.99, gardening tillers, leaf blowers, lawn mowers, dethatchers, wood chippers, trimmers, and chainsaws.
Granted, this wide of a net, combined with the affordability of the products, might cheapen the brand for some. However, once you dig into the listings, the reviews are generally positive. For example, the Amazon listing for the Sun Joe Cordless Jet Blower has over 1,000 customer reviews, 65% of which are five stars. Online users also have nice things to say about other tools like dethatchers, with one person on Reddit even calling it the best purchase they ever made.
Where is the stuff made? It varies by product. The parent company operates various manufacturing facilities globally, including the USA, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, and Italy.
Aqua Joe
After a dash of snow and sunshine, there's water. Aqua Joe is another sub-brand of Snow Joe that specializes in all things irrigation, including lawn care, outdoor watering, and various types of irrigation equipment. As expected from a Joe brand, the line is extensive, covering everything from simple faucets and garden hoses on one end to sprinklers and spa care gadgets on the other.
Judging by online ratings, the brand is as dependable as other products under the Joe banner. Despite hovering in the $20 to $50 range, even basic hoses prioritize durability and, according to Aqua Joe, are kink-resistant. Focusing on the hoses (which are, for lack of a better term, the brand's bread and butter), there are some users who are perfectly fine with the quality, especially at the price. Others advise steering clear of the brand's products. While the truth is probably somewhere in the middle of these two extremes, Aqua Joe remains a viable branch of Snow Joe's operation.
Auto Joe
The Auto Joe brand is the last on the list of brands owned by Snow Joe, and it continues the family tradition by bringing it into vehicle care. Taking into account the extensive coverage of other Joe brands, Auto Joe is quite a contrast, as it doesn't offer nearly as many products. That said, the lineup is enough to keep your car's exterior and interior tidy. There's a nifty portable vacuum cleaner, air compressor, air dryer, cleaning gel, and perhaps surprisingly, a car organizer, to name a few.
Apart from having fewer products (and thus being the black sheep of sorts), Auto Joe also stands out because it may not be as dependable as the company's other offerings. Reviewers reported that while the product works okay for the price, it tends to break down quickly, sometimes in under a month after purchase. Experiences with other products seem similar. It's not a good look, but one could argue there's bound to be a miss after so many hits.