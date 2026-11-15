3 Brands Owned By Snow Joe

Positioned on the opposite end of the spectrum from the snowy implications of the parent company, Sun Joe is owned by Snow Joe and describes itself as the leading brand in electric power washers. Its scope extends beyond power washers, since the company offers a wide range of tools you'll need for efficiency and all-season outdoor work. These include affordable power washers you can purchase for as little as $84.99, gardening tillers, leaf blowers, lawn mowers, dethatchers, wood chippers, trimmers, and chainsaws.

Granted, this wide of a net, combined with the affordability of the products, might cheapen the brand for some. However, once you dig into the listings, the reviews are generally positive. For example, the Amazon listing for the Sun Joe Cordless Jet Blower has over 1,000 customer reviews, 65% of which are five stars. Online users also have nice things to say about other tools like dethatchers, with one person on Reddit even calling it the best purchase they ever made.

Where is the stuff made? It varies by product. The parent company operates various manufacturing facilities globally, including the USA, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, and Italy.