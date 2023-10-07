Who Makes Sun Joe Tools? And How Good Are They Really?

Picking out new tools for your collection can be an overwhelming experience with just how many brands are out there. You have plenty of household names like Craftsman, Snap-On, and Bosch to choose from — but there are also some lesser-known ones like Sun Joe. Home Depot shoppers might get this brand confused with Ryobi at first glance courtesy of the similar color scheme, but they aren't the same brand.

Sun Joe's parent company is Snow Joe. Under the Snow Joe umbrella are Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, so if you see something with Joe in the name you know where it comes from. The company was founded in 2004, and it calls itself the leading brand in cordless and electric snow blowers as well as electric power washers. The tools they make are typically affordable, and most products don't go much higher than $250. That might give potential buyers some pause as seeing low prices could indicate a lower quality. That's not always the case, but it can be enough to make somebody think twice about a purchase. While there are certainly better and more popular brands out there, some Sun Joe tools can be worthwhile purchases.