Who Makes Sun Joe Tools? And How Good Are They Really?
Picking out new tools for your collection can be an overwhelming experience with just how many brands are out there. You have plenty of household names like Craftsman, Snap-On, and Bosch to choose from — but there are also some lesser-known ones like Sun Joe. Home Depot shoppers might get this brand confused with Ryobi at first glance courtesy of the similar color scheme, but they aren't the same brand.
Sun Joe's parent company is Snow Joe. Under the Snow Joe umbrella are Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, so if you see something with Joe in the name you know where it comes from. The company was founded in 2004, and it calls itself the leading brand in cordless and electric snow blowers as well as electric power washers. The tools they make are typically affordable, and most products don't go much higher than $250. That might give potential buyers some pause as seeing low prices could indicate a lower quality. That's not always the case, but it can be enough to make somebody think twice about a purchase. While there are certainly better and more popular brands out there, some Sun Joe tools can be worthwhile purchases.
Are Sun Joe tools reliable?
If you stick to things the Sun Joe brand prioritizes — like power washers — then you're not going to go wrong. The corded electric pressure washer has almost 5,000 reviews on Home Depot's site, and it is sitting just under a perfect five-star rating. Other products from the brand don't have those ratings. Many of the machines and tools sit around the four-star rating mark, which again, isn't low, though it's not the best.
As far as the brand goes, reviews are solid, and there are a few safeguards in place if you're not happy with your purchase. There is a two-year warranty in place for Sun Joe products, and it applies to individual parts as well. You'll be able to get replacement pieces free of charge if something happens within the warranty period that is a result of normal wear and tear. At the very least, that warranty will give you some peace of mind if you're having second thoughts about going with the Sun Joe brand. In reality, you should be perfectly fine picking up something from the company.