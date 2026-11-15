Why Don't Military Vehicles Use 'Lifetime' Sealed Transmissions?

Regular cars and trucks are tools for commuting, and so convenience is enormously important. To facilitate this, many have sealed transmissions that purport to be good for a "lifetime." As such, you'd be forgiven for thinking that a sealed transmission doesn't need to be serviced, but that's not entirely the case. In fact, when these transmissions do require servicing, it can be more complicated because of how they are designed. Sealed transmissions don't have a dipstick or any of the conventional means of access, and this can create a huge potential issue in military use.

Unfortunately, the reality of supplying, maintaining, and running a lot of sophisticated military technologies is that some of them will inevitably have issues that can take them out of action. To reduce pressure on servicepeople, the military must utilize systems that don't require specialized knowledge to manage. This, then, can be a primary reason as to why sealed transmissions aren't a focus on military vehicles.

When care for sealed transmissions is needed in the civilian world, it's often the case that a mechanic with the required knowledge and tools is not far away. Meanwhile, militaries may be dispatched to more remote locations where the key to survival is self-reliance, and while there are some experienced mechanics, they cannot be everywhere. Using systems that are easy to service on the go reduces logistical issues, and a sealed transmission could compromise that.