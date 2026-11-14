5 Of The Cheapest Walkie Talkies You Can Get At Tractor Supply
In the modern age of the cellphone, why would you need a walkie-talkie? Well, there are plenty of reasons. You could be in an area with poor cell reception, or you may want to be off a cellular network entirely. With a walkie-talkie, you can just push a button to communicate with the person you need to talk to rather than having to scroll through your contacts list to find the right recipient. For kids, they make for a fun toy to use with their friends, allowing them to stay away from cellphones before they're ready for one.
Walkie-talkies can be surprisingly expensive, though. If you look at the offerings from a store like Tractor Supply, you can see models that cost hundreds of dollars. Since these devices are going to be used in rare situations, you maybe don't want to spend that much money on a walkie-talkie. Thankfully, Tractor Supply has plenty of walkie-talkies available at more reasonable prices, and we're going to look at the five cheapest models the store sells at the time of writing.
Importantly, this isn't serving as a recommendation for these walkie-talkies. Here, some of them have good customer reviews. Others don't. The customer review sample sizes are small, and some haven't even attracted a single rating. These products are being showcased here strictly for their prices. If they're well-liked, quality models, that's all the better, but those factors are secondary to their affordability. So, just how little can you spend on a pair of walkie-talkies at Tractor Supply? Let's find out.
MiLink 2-Way Radio/Walkie-Talkies
For the absolute lowest price on walkie-talkies at Tractor Supply, you need look no further than the MiLink 2-Way Radio/Walkie-Talkies. This is a set of two blue and black-colored walkie-talkies that retails for just $29.99. These devices are compatible with 22 public channels, as well as 38 sub-codes. The range is pretty small, limited to 16 miles, though that distance requires open-air conditions. There's an LCD screen that displays the channels you're on, the device's reception quality, and its battery life. The top of the device also comes with a built-in flashlight you can turn on and off.
The MiLink walkie-talkies run on three AAA batteries each. This set does include six rechargeable AAA batteries with it. Instead of removing the batteries to recharge them, you can use the two included micro USB cables to charge by plugging them directly into the devices. On a single charge, you can expect up to nine hours on standby. That goes down to three and a half hours for continuous use and one hour for VOX use.
There's only one review for this walkie-talkie set on Tractor Supply, and it's a terrible one-star rating. The comment simply notes that the walkie-talkies didn't work, despite properly charging the batteries. That doesn't make it clear whether it was the fault of the walkie-talkie or the battery, but either way, it should work when you use it.
Cobra HE150 Kids' Hero Walkie-Talkies
There are some walkie-talkies that are aimed directly at children. These limit the number of channels available for use and have very simplistic controls for those learning how to operate walkie-talkies for the first time. The Cobra HE150 Kids' Hero Walkie-Talkies are there to fulfill that market and cost just $29.99.
Cobra makes a few kid-friendly walkie-talkies, but these are the cheapest. You get a pair of walkie-talkies in the set that come with belt clips. There's no LCD screen, but you only have two different channels to switch between, which can be accessed by just pressing the corresponding button on the front. The maximum range is 16 miles, meaning the kids have to remain relatively close to one another. It uses AAA batteries, but you will need to purchase those separately.
Tractor Supply only sells the Cobra HE150 walkie-talkies in a bright pink color with a camo design on the front. If you buy directly from Cobra, you can get them in blue or green as well, or choose a variety pack of all three colors with six walkie-talkies total instead of just the two. Cobra sells the other colors for the same price, so it's not clear why Tractor Supply doesn't stock them.
While you might beam at the five-star rating on Tractor Supply for these walkie-talkies, you need to really take that with a grain of salt. There's only one logged rating for the product, and it was left without a written review. So, we have no idea why this person was so pleased with the Cobra HE150 walkie-talkies.
Midland T10 X-Talker FRS Walkie-Talkies
Midland produces many high-quality and quite expensive communications systems. In fact, at Tractor Supply, the second-most expensive walkie-talkie bundle comes from Midland. That being said, the company also makes some of the cheapest options as well, and the least expensive of its offerings is the Midland T10 X-Talker FRS Walkie-Talkie set. This bundle of two walkie-talkies sells for $34.99 at Tractor Supply.
These walkie-talkies allow you to connect to 22 different channels and have 38 privacy codes. You can use them up to 20 miles apart from each other, though that, of course, depends on optimal open-air conditions. The radios also offer eVOX functionality for communication, which is a hands-free feature where you don't have to press a button to talk. They also come equipped with Midland's weather alert feature, letting users know of any emergency situations from the National Weather Service. That way, if you're using these while in a particularly remote area, you can keep abreast of what's happening in your environment.
The Midland walkie-talkies run on three AAA batteries each, though you'll need to supply your own. There's also no way to replenish rechargeable batteries while they're still in the walkie-talkie. Only 21 customers have rated this product on Tractor Supply, but with a 4.2-star average, the word on them is mostly positive. Granted, only one review has come in within the last three years, so it's hard to know how well they're holding up.
Midland T31 X-Talker FRS Walkie-Talkies
For some people, the Midland T10 X-Talker FRS Walkie-Talkie is not going to offer quite enough, be it in its features or usage capabilities. Well, the next-least expensive walkie-talkie option at Tractor Supply comes from the same company, and that's the Midland T31 X-Talker FRS Walkie-Talkie set. In terms of design, they look very similar to the T10 models, but the T31 has a red coloring on the front rather than all-black. The difference is more than just the color, though, which is why it costs slightly more at $44.99.
These use three AAA batteries apiece for power, but this set actually comes with rechargeable cells for the walkie-talkies. Along with that, it includes a USB charging cable. This is a split charging cable, so there's just one plug that goes into a charger or outlet that then splits into two separate dongles for each of the walkie-talkies, eliminating the need to remove the batteries from the devices.
The T31 offers a maximum range of 26 miles, making it a good option for those seeking longer-range two-way radios and walkie-talkies. It still includes the use of 22 channels, 38 privacy codes, and weather emergency alerts from the National Weather Service. You can use the Midland eVOX system for hands-free communication as well.
This Midland set has 22 reviews from Tractor Supply customers, the most of any walkie-talkies on this list. The average of 3.7 out of 5 stars isn't the most reassuring, and only 59% of the customers actually recommend them. For being the fourth-least expensive walkie-talkie option at Tractor Supply, that overall rating doesn't seem too far-fetched.
Motorola Solutions TALKABOUT T210 Series Walkie-Talkies
The fifth cheapest walkie-talkie at Tractor Supply is actually a CB radio, and even though it's also a two-way radio, walkie-talkies and CB radios are fairly different. Because of that, we move instead to the Motorola Solutions TALKABOUT T210 Series walkie-talkies for the final spot on this list. Motorola Solutions specializes in communications and security systems, such as video surveillance cameras and many different kinds of radios. The latter part of that includes walkie-talkies, and this set of two TALKABOUT T210 units goes for $54.99 at Tractor Supply.
These have access to 22 separate channels, but the number of privacy codes is vastly expanded compared to other less expensive walkie-talkies, with a total of 121. This helps block out unwanted chatter from other users on the same channel, keeping your speaker quiet. You can easily see what channel and privacy code you're using on the LCD screen on the front, which also has the battery meter on it. Each Motorola TALKABOUT T210 includes a removable 800 mAh rechargeable battery pack that lasts approximately 18 hours on a single charge. You can power up that battery with an included USB cable. They have a maximum range of 20 miles.
While this may sound great for the price, we don't know what Tractor Supply customers think of the Motorola Solutions TALKABOUT T210 walkie-talkies. That's because not a single person has logged a rating or review for them. They could be great. They could be terrible. All we can be sure about is their relative affordability.