Full Vs Semi-Chisel Chainsaw Chains: Does The Shape Of The Teeth Make A Difference?

Depending on your needs, a chainsaw can be a good addition to your tool collection. But if you don't have that much experience using one, you may not be familiar with the difference between full-chisel chains and semi-chisel chains. The difference boils down to the fact that the shape of a chain's cutters affects the tool's overall cutting speed.

The flat top shape of a full-chisel chain allows for a faster cut compared to the rounded edges of a semi-chisel, which tends to cut more slowly. However, full-chisels have the potential to dull faster if they cut through gritty wood. In other words, if a full-chisel runs into dirt or other debris, it may not keep its sharp edge quite as long as a semi-chisel operating in the same conditions. The chain you choose and ultimately use will depend on why you need the chainsaw and the conditions you are cutting in.

For example, if you're cutting firewood or cleaning up trees after a storm, a semi-chisel chain is the better choice. That's also true if you're cutting wood in the winter time, as semi-chisel is better when dealing with frozen wood. But if you're cutting down a hardwood tree like maple or oak, a full-chisel is the way to go because it is more suitable for cutting through clean hardwood than a semi-chisel.