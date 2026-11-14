This Upgrade Gives Your Old iPod USB-C, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth With One Simple Swap

Sometimes, the urge to return to simpler, older tech feels strong. Inevitably, though, the switch isn't always as friction-free as you might like. Turning back the clock on your personal tech can leave you without features, functions, and modern comforts you've become accustomed to. Old iPods aren't any different in that regard. As nice as it is to go back in time by putting your music back in your pocket with an old-school iPod, it's hard not to miss options like Bluetooth compatibility or a direct Wi-Fi connection. Plus, getting your hands on old iPod chargers that don't use USB-C, USB Mini, or another standardized connection type is just plain frustrating.

That's where Sprout comes in. Sprout is a clever device that completely replaces your iPod's motherboard. Once installed, your iPod will run on all-new software, alongside some new hardware, including a USB-C port for charging and transferring music. From there, you can connect it to your Bluetooth earbuds, transfer music to your device by dragging and dropping without needing to use iTunes, and even directly stream music from it via the Spotify or Apple Music app, should you want to.

Certain Things, the developers behind the tool, promise that Sprout devices will be easy to install, too. All you'll need to do is swap out your iPod's original motherboard using a screwdriver and an opening tool for prying your iPod apart. You don't even need to solder it in place to finish assembly. It's also fully reversible, so if you decide you want to go back to the basics, you can just take it back out.