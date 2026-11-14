What Does A Silver Alert Mean On The Highway?
As a highway motorist, you may encounter various types of alerts while driving. An Amber Alert, which leverages the assistance of the public to locate potentially missing or abducted children, may be the most familiar. Other examples include Blue Alerts, which indicate law enforcement officers may be missing or in danger, and Purple Alerts, which let the public know adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities are missing. Similarly, Silver Alerts may be employed when older adults, particularly those with age-related cognitive or memory issues, go missing or wander.
How Silver Alerts are broadcast can vary from one state and jurisdiction to another. For example, authorities in Alaska may issue a Silver Alert via general media broadcast releases, emails, social media, and Alaska's transportation 511 system.
Currently, the states using Silver Alerts are Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The criteria for a Silver Alert can also vary on a state-by-state basis. For example, while most states reserve Silver Alerts for cases involving missing elderly persons, in Connecticut, authorities may use Silver Alerts to let the public know about missing adults over 65, as well as missing children under 18, and missing adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who have mental health issues.
What a Silver Alert means for motorists
The fact that a state doesn't have a program officially called Silver Alert doesn't mean it has no equivalent. For example, Arizona used to have a Silver Alert program, but that has now been folded into the state's SAFE Alert system. Thus, even if your state doesn't technically have a Silver Alert program, it may have a program or system that serves the same purpose.
The process for requesting a Silver Alert may differ somewhat across states. If you wish to request one, check with your local authorities to learn what steps you must take. For example, in Oklahoma, someone may request a Silver Alert for a missing person over the age of 60 if they provide sufficient evidence indicating they may be at risk and a Silver Alert would help them be found. The State Police are responsible for issuing the alert if the criteria are met.
Even if you don't think you'll ever need to request a Silver Alert, you may still familiarize yourself with how you can help as a motorist if you learn a Silver Alert has been issued. For instance, in Florida, motorists are advised to take note of the missing person's description and any additional identifying information. If a motorist or pedestrian believers they've spotted the missing individual in question, they should call 911 or the Florida Highway Patrol.
To some extent, modern tech like the Apple Watch has helped guard against people going missing thanks to location-sharing features. However, systems like the Silver Alert remain necessary. We can all do our part by ensuring we understand the significance of these alerts when they're issued.