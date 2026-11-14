What Does A Silver Alert Mean On The Highway?

As a highway motorist, you may encounter various types of alerts while driving. An Amber Alert, which leverages the assistance of the public to locate potentially missing or abducted children, may be the most familiar. Other examples include Blue Alerts, which indicate law enforcement officers may be missing or in danger, and Purple Alerts, which let the public know adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities are missing. Similarly, Silver Alerts may be employed when older adults, particularly those with age-related cognitive or memory issues, go missing or wander.

How Silver Alerts are broadcast can vary from one state and jurisdiction to another. For example, authorities in Alaska may issue a Silver Alert via general media broadcast releases, emails, social media, and Alaska's transportation 511 system.

Currently, the states using Silver Alerts are Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The criteria for a Silver Alert can also vary on a state-by-state basis. For example, while most states reserve Silver Alerts for cases involving missing elderly persons, in Connecticut, authorities may use Silver Alerts to let the public know about missing adults over 65, as well as missing children under 18, and missing adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who have mental health issues.