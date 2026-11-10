12 Of The Best Harbor Freight Home Improvement Tools For Seniors

For cleaning those pesky drains that refuse to listen, the $99.99 Bauer Handheld Electric Drain Cleaner is worth considering. The two-way auto-feed works with either a forward or reverse mechanism for maximum versatility. With a variable speed setting that reaches up to 560 RPM, most drains should be cleaned thoroughly after a round with this tool. Given its 10-pound weight, this swift working time is great, because it means you won't have to hold the tool for too long. There's a drain port at the rear to prevent water from clogging the machine, while a work light attached to the surface makes it easier to use in situations where you can't rely on natural light to illuminate the work area. Regardless of how old you are, you'll be ready for any DIY plumbing tasks with this Harbor Freight find.

While it has a commendable range of 23 feet, we recommend that you either plug it into a socket close to the drain in question or place the cable on an elevated surface — such as the kitchen counter — to prevent accidents with the wire. Safety-wise, the Bauer Handheld Electric Drain Cleaner does enough to let you be worry-free while using this tool. The cable itself is designed in a manner to prevent kinks, and the machine comes with a ground fault circuit interrupter that won't turn this tool into a safety hazard when used near water. The drum and casing are also fully enclosed to prevent any damage to both the machine and its user.