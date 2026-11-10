Does This Vaseline Hack Actually Do Anything For Your Tire Pressure?

Keeping your tires properly inflated isn't just a safety concern, it can actually increase your fuel efficiency and extend tire life. It's not surprising, then, that people have tried all sorts of bizarre methods to ensure their tires aren't leaking air, including smearing Vaseline inside the valve stem. The idea is that packing petroleum jelly into the valve stem's core cavity and smearing some on the threads will make a seal between the stem and the cap, so any air that may naturally leak out of the valve, especially one that's slightly faulty, will be unable to escape.

In theory, Vaseline, like anything that can help create a seal, is a fine temporary solution for a leaky valve and can help keep your tire pressure at the optimal level. However, it's important to note that many modern valve stem caps include sealing o-rings that are specifically designed to prevent air loss. While the Vaseline hack might be useful with an ordinary dust cap, it shouldn't be necessary with a sealing cap.

Of course, valve stems are designed to admit or release air and then naturally seal, even without a cap. However, slight imperfections may allow air to trickle out, especially if the valve is older or damaged. In this case, an application of Vaseline may help stem the flow. That said, it's important to note that Vaseline is not a solution for leaks caused by punctures or damage to any other part of the tire.