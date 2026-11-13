Should You Split The 2.4GHz And 5GHz Wi-Fi Bands On Your Router?

So much of our lives relies on Wi-Fi. Whether you're streaming a TV show, looking up a recipe, or reading this article, you're probably using Wi-Fi to do it. To maximize your home's Wi-Fi coverage, some of the decision comes down to getting either a dual-band or tri-band router. Dual-band are the more common models, and these routers allow that Wi-Fi signal to be sent either by a 2.4 GHz or a 5 GHz radio frequency. 2.4 GHz is slower, but more stable and can reach farther. 5 GHz is faster, but you need to be closer to the router to really take advantage of it. These routers are designed to switch your devices between the different bands depending on their needs, which is called band steering.

Some devices, like gaming consoles, should always be on that 5 GHz band, as they require much faster transfer speeds for improved download speeds and less latency. However, because of the automatic switching done by the router, your device may not always be on the most optimal band for what you want to do. For this reason, it may be a good idea for you to actually split the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands on your router into totally separate SSIDs.

With this method, you dictate what device is on what band, rather than the devices deciding for you. Things like smart home devices, security cameras, or printers don't require intensive transfer speeds, so you can keep them exclusive to the 2.4 GHz band. Then, your smartphone, laptop, and tablet can all stay on the 5 GHz network, and you don't have to concern yourself with one switching to the other. This may be the best way to maximize your Wi-Fi performance, but it may not necessarily be the best for your specific needs.