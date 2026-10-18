What's The Difference Between Dual-Band And Tri-Band Routers?

So many things in our home rely on the internet. Whether it's our computers, smartphones, tablets, televisions, gaming consoles, or other devices, we want a strong, consistent Wi-Fi signal that can support all of them, especially when multiple are in use at the same time. Some of this is dependent upon your internet speed, but even if you have high speeds, you need a router that can properly handle and distribute the signals effectively. At the most basic level, there are single-band routers, which transmit a 2.4 GHz radio frequency for lower-speed internet with a fairly wide reach. More commonly, though, your router is going to be either a dual-band or tri-band router.

The aim of both of these router types is to increase the internet speeds required for some devices. With a dual-band router, you're still getting that 2.4 GHz frequency, but alongside it, you're also getting a 5 GHz band that can handle much faster data transfer speeds. The router can automatically switch your devices between frequencies based on their needs, though some routers let you choose which frequency you want to use. What you are trading for increased performance is a smaller range of operation compared to the 2.4 GHz band.

A tri-band router works in much the same way, except instead of adding one 5 GHz band, it adds two. This is for households with a lot of people using many different internet-connected devices. Not only does it help ease the burden on your router's connectivity, but it also makes sure you're getting the optimal performance for any given device.