When Could SSD And HDD Prices Finally Come Down?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you haven't noticed, storage prices are on the moon. That's because data centers have consumed DRAM and NAND (used to make SSDs) production capacity to fill server racks and power models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Claude. As a result, popular SSD options like the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB, which used to cost $60 a couple of years back, are currently selling for $259 on Amazon. That's a 431% increase! The same is true for hard drives. People who can't afford SSDs are opting for HDDs, and their prices are also up, roughly 100% across the board.

Will the storage prices ever come down? Not anytime soon. However, we are seeing signs of the memory crisis plateauing. Because of the increased prices, TrendForce expects smartphone production to decline by about 20% year over year in 2026. And that's where the relief would come from. Weaker smartphone and laptop sales, which still account for 40% of overall demand, will ease pressure on production capacity, leaving the market with a deficit of only 5% for the rest of 2026. Going into 2027, prices should stabilize, at least for SSDs.

While SSD prices should start falling in late 2027, HDD prices are trickier. Both Seagate and Western Digital operate on contracts. For example, Seagate said on a recent earnings call that it has already allocated almost all future production through 2027. Since 90% of its capacity goes to data centers, those prices and configurations are already set. The same is true for Western Digital, which has agreements in place through 2028. So, even if some data centers are canceled or delayed, HDD procurement will not stop.