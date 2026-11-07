4 Of The Coolest New Car Accessories At Costco In November 2026
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Finding the best car accessories can be fun, depending on what you need and where you look. That's where bigger retailers like Costco come in, as they have some top-rated car gadgets and accessories, and their selection is often updated with new items as well. So if you're looking for something that's not only cool but makes sense for your vehicle, you may want to check out these items.
Of course, sometimes practicality plays a role when choosing auto accessories as well. After all, even the latest gadgets may not make sense in your particular situation, especially if they're not necessarily solving a problem. It all comes down to what you could use, what's affordable, and if the item actually works. This could be harder to determine for new items, which is the same problem Costco and other retailers have to contend with. But if the accessory is indeed cool, why not give it a chance?
Those are the criteria we used for the items on this list. We selected car accessories that are new, cool, and yes, may even solve a problem. In terms of the cost, what you see is the regular retail price, as no current sale prices are reflected. You'll also find that we broke down each item to give you all of the details you need, like features, dimensions, and more. Take a look, and you might just find something cool you want to pick up.
FrostBlocker Door Handle Covers
Winter is here, and for many people around the country, that means bad weather will likely hit at some point. So it only makes sense to winterize your vehicle ahead of time, and the FrostBlocker Door Handle Cover is a cool way to get started. This accessory comes in a set of four and is currently available at a price of $34.99.
These covers are designed to fit over most car door handles, which means you should be able to pop them on right out of the box. Because of their tight fit, the FrostBlocker covers can help keep your handles out of the elements, which means they won't be directly affected by ice or snow. This can make a big difference, especially in weather that forces you to try and pry open a frozen door handle. All you have to do is take them off when you need to access the handles, and because they're reusable, you can save them for the following year once the winter ends.
The covers are also insulated and weather-resistant to help protect your door handles from ice and snow. Made from tough plastic, these covers are also scratch-free and weigh just over one pound each. If you want to pick up a pack of the FrostBlocker Door Handle Covers, you won't be able to find them at your local Costco, as they're currently only available online.
Fanttik X11 Pro Air Inflator
Portable tire inflators come in handy, as they can help you get back on the road until you're able to get a tire properly repaired. But a bulky inflator with hoses and cords is perhaps not the coolest device you've ever seen, and it may not be the easiest to use. But the $39.99 Fanttik X11 Pro Air Inflator is designed to solve both those problems.
At just over one pound and measuring 3.1 inches wide and 5.8 inches long, this emergency inflator can be easily stored in your car until you need it. It's powered by a lithium-ion battery, and it works by using a small hose that's safely secured by a magnet on the side. The Pro Air Inflator uses a built-in calibration program that can automatically adapt to the elevation you're in, and the color LED screen shows you the progress as you're using it. This device can be used on a variety of tires, including automobile tires, motorcycles, and bicycles. You can also use it on smaller items as well, like a basketball.
The device delivers a maximum pressure of 150 PSI, and according to Fanttik, it can inflate an R15 tire from 0 to 35 PSI in just under seven minutes. It comes with a needle adapter for balls and a Presta valve adapter for compatible bicycle tires, as well as a USB-C charging cable. You can safely keep these three attachments in the slot at the bottom of the device.
FrostBlocker Scrape Buddy
One of the worst parts about trying to drive in the winter is having to safely defrost a windshield that's covered in ice. It can mean the difference between getting to work on time and sitting idle in the driveway, waiting for the car's defroster to do its job. But the FrostBlocker Scrape Buddy is a cool new item that can help take care of that problem and get you on the road. It's currently available online only in a two-pack for $19.99.
The Scrape Buddy's contact edge is positioned at 10 degrees, which is intended to help you remove more than just a thin layer of frost. It's also designed to easily fit in your hand and, weighing only 0.75 pounds, it shouldn't give you any added stress as you use it. The tool is only 6 mm thick with an acrylic construction and smooth edges for a cleaner result. The Scrape Buddy's rounded-edge design also helps protect the housing around your vehicle's windows.
Additionally, the tool has a cool nook specially made to fit around your windshield wiper blades, allowing you to free them from ice as well. That way, you're able to take care of everything that's in your line of sight as you drive, not just your windshield. It comes with a separate neoprene sleeve, which you can attach to the handle, giving you a more comfortable grip as you work.
AutoReady Emergency Traction Kit
You're miles away from home in a bad storm, and you're stuck in snow. You've tried calling for help, but no one's answering. What do you do? It's times like this when you need an immediate solution, and the AutoReady Emergency Traction Kit might be that solution. Priced at $39.99, this item is designed to help you get out of trouble and back on the road.
This kit comes with two traction mats designed to help your tires grip snow, ice, mud, and sand. These tough mats have protruding grips on the bottom, allowing them to dig into the snow for a more secure hold. They're built to go under your car's front or back tires, giving them a grippier surface to roll over instead of spinning on snow, ice, or mud. They're made to work not just in snow and ice, but sand and mud as well.
The kit also comes with a foldable aluminum shovel. This can be especially handy while you're trying to get out of the snow or muck, as you can help clear the way for your vehicle to move forward. Because the shovel is foldable, it can be easily stored, along with the traction mats, in your trunk until you need them. This emergency kit not only saves space, but it's also lightweight, making it both a cool and practical item.