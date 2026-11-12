5 Water Heater Brands Owned By A.O. Smith

A.O. Smith owns water heater brands such as State, American, Reliance, Lochinvar, and Giant. So, if you came across those names while researching an appliance, you might have been comparing options from the same group without even realizing it, and the company also sells products under its own brand. However, much of its presence comes from manufacturers it has acquired over the years.

The company started in Milwaukee in 1874 and operates in both water heating and water treatment, two businesses with different brands in its portfolio. In the heating business, A.O. Smith appears among the best electric water heater brands. The group also operates beyond the United States, with a presence in Canada and products for homes and commercial properties.

Its story actually began some distance from this industry, in a workshop making parts for baby carriages and bicycles, with water heaters coming later, after the company patented a glass lining for tanks in 1936. Below, we've gathered the main water heater brands that belong to A.O. Smith and what sets each one apart.