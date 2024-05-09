Solar Panel Pool Heaters: Do They Really Work?
Solar panels continue to rise in popularity year after year as more people learn about the versatility of the renewable energy source. Yes, solar panels help save the environment and reduce people's monthly electric bills, but they can also do so much more. Depending on the type of consumer solar panels, the technology can power your home's security system, store energy in batteries for portable electricity, and even heat your pool.
Yes, you read that correctly. You can use solar panels to heat your pool. Whether you're diverting energy from your home's solar power system or have dedicated pool-side panels, it's a tried and tested use for solar panels and perfect for those summer days when the water is just a bit too cold. Using the sun to heat water seems like a no-brainer, but solar panel pool heaters are undoubtedly a plus when weighing the pros and cons of installing solar panels.
Interestingly, not only do solar panel pool heaters work, but they are one of the most cost-effective uses of solar energy. Of course, this depends on various factors like location, weather, and pool size. However, according to energy.gov, these systems have a very low operating cost, the buy-in price is similar to that of gas and heat pump systems, and it's solar power, so naturally, it will significantly reduce heating costs.
How do solar panel pool heaters work?
Although solar panel pool heaters work, you'll need more than just a few pool-side panels to ensure your pool is always at the best temperature.
Like traditional heating methods, pools need an entire solar heating system, including a solar collector, filter, pump, and flow control valve. And while that may sound like too much pool technician jargon, it isn't all that complicated. It all starts with the flow control valve, which, as the name suggests, is a device (automatic or manual) that controls the flow of the pool water. As part of the solar heating system, the flow control valve and pump push water through the filter to remove debris. Then, the water runs through the solar panels, where the solar collectors use sunlight to heat it before routing it back to the pool.
Essentially, solar pool heaters work the same as any pool heater. The system more or less attaches to your pool's filtration system, adding a heating step before the pump returns the water to the pool. Automatic systems compare the pool water temperatures to the water in the solar collectors, distributing it as needed. While it may sound like futuristic technology only available to society's elite, Lowe's and Home Depot have many affordable solar pool heaters for in-ground and above-ground pools.