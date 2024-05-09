Solar Panel Pool Heaters: Do They Really Work?

Solar panels continue to rise in popularity year after year as more people learn about the versatility of the renewable energy source. Yes, solar panels help save the environment and reduce people's monthly electric bills, but they can also do so much more. Depending on the type of consumer solar panels, the technology can power your home's security system, store energy in batteries for portable electricity, and even heat your pool.

Yes, you read that correctly. You can use solar panels to heat your pool. Whether you're diverting energy from your home's solar power system or have dedicated pool-side panels, it's a tried and tested use for solar panels and perfect for those summer days when the water is just a bit too cold. Using the sun to heat water seems like a no-brainer, but solar panel pool heaters are undoubtedly a plus when weighing the pros and cons of installing solar panels.

Interestingly, not only do solar panel pool heaters work, but they are one of the most cost-effective uses of solar energy. Of course, this depends on various factors like location, weather, and pool size. However, according to energy.gov, these systems have a very low operating cost, the buy-in price is similar to that of gas and heat pump systems, and it's solar power, so naturally, it will significantly reduce heating costs.