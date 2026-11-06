This Custom GTO Is A 650 HP Beast Disguised As A Classic Pontiac

The Pontiac GTO, particularly in its original mid-1960s iteration, is one of the most important American cars ever made. In 1964, Pontiac started a revolution by dropping the full-size 389-cubic-inch V8 into its mid-sized Pontiac Tempest, creating a vehicle that's considered by many to be the first real American muscle car and one that started a new movement across the industry.

Today, an original, early-model GTO is an important part of muscle car history, and a car long desired by collectors. As we're about to see, though, these Pontiacs can also make an incredible platform for modification. In the case of this particular 1965 GTO, dubbed "Billie," the modifications go far beyond your average restomod muscle car or pro-touring project. Built by the talented team at Ringbrothers and debuted at the 2026 SEMA Show, this GTO has been completely reworked inside and out — but with a subtlety that doesn't make it obvious.

The result is one of the most unique and impressive muscle car projects we've seen in a while, with a cool blend of original 1960s-era class and a whole feast of modern performance upgrades under the skin, including a 650-horsepower supercharged GM V8. Better yet, the whole project was done with an eye for the details that take the whole thing to an entirely new level.