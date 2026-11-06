$600K Electronic Airline Scam Lands Florida Man In Federal Prison

The most heavily protected computer systems aren't always safe from attack, as even airports have been shut down by hackers in the past. But while a recent scam didn't ground any planes, it did cost three major airlines over $600,000. According to the FBI, this scam was pulled off in part by a Florida man who is now heading to a federal prison for 16 months.

GAT Airline Ground Support employee Chaculvin Hayes, along with other workers, used their access to Delta and United's reservation systems, as well as their ability to book flights on American Airlines, to commit the crime. The system in question allows authorized employees to make special changes to customer reservations when needed. Hayes and his fellow employees upgraded passengers to first class and changed flight dates and routes without collecting the required fees. They also issued unauthorized travel credits.

Those changes allowed Hayes to sell deeply discounted tickets using the name "Neeve Andrews," while collecting payments for the fraudulent bookings. He also used his employee login to change hundreds of passenger reservations and create dozens of unauthorized travel vouchers. The scam ran nearly three years, from January 2017 through December 2019. Hayes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2026 and, in addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $602,886.18 in restitution.