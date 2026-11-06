$600K Electronic Airline Scam Lands Florida Man In Federal Prison
The most heavily protected computer systems aren't always safe from attack, as even airports have been shut down by hackers in the past. But while a recent scam didn't ground any planes, it did cost three major airlines over $600,000. According to the FBI, this scam was pulled off in part by a Florida man who is now heading to a federal prison for 16 months.
GAT Airline Ground Support employee Chaculvin Hayes, along with other workers, used their access to Delta and United's reservation systems, as well as their ability to book flights on American Airlines, to commit the crime. The system in question allows authorized employees to make special changes to customer reservations when needed. Hayes and his fellow employees upgraded passengers to first class and changed flight dates and routes without collecting the required fees. They also issued unauthorized travel credits.
Those changes allowed Hayes to sell deeply discounted tickets using the name "Neeve Andrews," while collecting payments for the fraudulent bookings. He also used his employee login to change hundreds of passenger reservations and create dozens of unauthorized travel vouchers. The scam ran nearly three years, from January 2017 through December 2019. Hayes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2026 and, in addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $602,886.18 in restitution.
Other security risks involving airline reservation systems
A recent airline scam that saw a Florida man sentenced to federal prison isn't the first example of criminals exploiting access to ticketing systems. On May 17, 2026, the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) issued a fraud alert concerning a rise in fraudulent attempts to break into Global Distribution Systems (GDS). These are the systems travel agencies use to book and issue airline tickets.
ARC identified two different ways that criminals were getting into travel agency accounts. Some posed as legitimate agencies and obtained those agencies' credentials to request access. Others used deceptive emails to trick employees into giving their login information. Once the criminals had access, they could then issue tickets without permission under the agency's ARC account.
More recently, Japan Airlines (JAL) had a separate security issue involving its reservation system. In October 2026, JAL was informed by its reservation software provider, Amadeus, that customer booking information had been accessed without authorization. This incident involved records associated with around 92,000 customers who had booked flights with JAL and Japan Transocean Air. Passenger names, booking references, travel dates, and flight routes may have been viewed during this incident. However, payment card numbers and passwords were not compromised. As of this writing, JAL says there is no evidence that any customer information has been misused.