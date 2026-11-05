BMW's X2 Series Refresh Caught In The Wild, But Will The US Get The Most Interesting Model?
What is potentially a refresh for the iX2 was just spotted wearing camouflage in Germany. By the likes of it, the vehicle will have the Neue Klasse front fascia design, given the absence of the big nostril grilles from the previous generation of iX2s, which are not available for sale in the United States.
The vehicle spotted likely isn't a new X2-series of vehicle and probably more likely just an update that rides on the same architecture as the current vehicle. As for whether or not the U.S. market will get an iX2 anytime soon is another question entirely.
After the refresh is revealed to the public, there's always a slim chance BMW will take the plunge into the U.S. market with the iX2. However, it's more likely that BMW is going to wait until the X2-series goes into a new generation with the iX2 riding on Neue Klasse architecture like its bigger lineup sibling, the iX3.
Still some unknowns
SlashGear found that the current generation of gas-powered X2 in the U.S. market left a little to be desired. The current iX2 offered overseas is definitely on the entry-level side of BMW's lineup, with 204 horsepower and a leisurely 0-62 time of 8.6 seconds. 320 miles of range, however, isn't too bad. The base model starts at the equivalent of $49,979.19.
Whether or not the updated iX2 (or X2 for that matter) will feature updated specifications is another question entirely. There's only so much you can tell from the camouflage. You can, however, discern the updated grille, some bodywork, taillights, and headlights. The interior will also likely see a major update towards the Neue Klasse vibe.
There are a lot of unknowns swirling around the X2-series refresh, especially the iX2 EV. This current generation of X2-series is still fairly recent, so major, cataclysmic changes to the vehicle probably aren't in the cards and that maybe includes deployment Stateside.