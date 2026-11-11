Why Your Refrigerator Sounds Like Running Water (Even Though It's Not Leaking)

The refrigerator is one of those appliances that you may never really think about until something goes wrong. That's especially true if you suddenly hear running water, which might make you think your refrigerator is leaking. But before you try to stop the leak, consider that you might just be hearing the refrigerant that's moving through the system. This is actually a normal part of the refrigerator's operation and doesn't necessarily mean anything's wrong with the unit.

The truth is that as this process is happening, you may not just be hearing refrigerant running, either. The sound could also be caused by the refrigerant turning into gas from its liquid state. When it turns back into a liquid, it can then make another sound as well, similar to a gulp. Part of the sound you're hearing could also be caused by meltwater from the refrigerator's defrost cycle. As that water moves to the drain pan, it can create noises similar to the sound of running water.

But just because these sounds are typically normal doesn't always mean that there isn't some sort of problem. It's a good idea to keep an eye out for any leaks and check under the unit as well, just in case. You can also monitor the temperature inside the refrigerator to ensure it's staying cold. If you see any fluctuations beyond what you normally encounter, you can consult your owner's manual or reach out to a service technician in your area.