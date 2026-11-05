Harbor Freight's New Daytona Car Lift Could Be A Game Changer For Home Garages

While doing simple oil changes, swapping in new brakes, or working in or around the wheel wells, one of the most challenging things I find about it all is building out a proper lift setup, like you would have access to in a mechanic shop. You can use ramps, jacks, and jack stands, but getting things truly stable can take quite a bit of work, especially if you need to be under there for an extended period of time. Enter Harbor Freight's new Daytona 3 ton heavy-duty portable car lift. Unveiled at SEMA in Las Vegas, the Daytona will revolutionize home garage repairs and DIY access. The system can handle up to 6,000 pounds via a maximum operating pressure of 2,100 PSI. Also, it lifts to a height range of between 7 and 21.75 inches, giving you plenty of space to slide under and get to work.

Of course, the portable setup isn't meant just for home and garage repairs, it breaks down and easily sets up when you need it, so you could bring it virtually anywhere. Hydraulic fittings are attached on the hoses, and are designed in a way to minimize fluid spills when everything is disconnected and stowed away. Moreover, automatic safety locks, nonmarring rollers — to protect floors and surfaces — and integrated stands improve usability and safety.

Harbor Freight also announced an Icon work platform and a Daytona foldable shop crane alongside the car lift. There's no word on when any of these systems will be available just yet, but they will be sold exclusively at Harbor Freight locations for a target price of $1,300. That's right in line with the existing floor jacks and accessories you can only buy there.