The 'BB' In Ferrari 512 BB Has More Than Just One Meaning

The first mid-engine Ferrari with a 12-cylinder engine, the Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer, or "BB," was not named for either its body style, Berlinetta, or for its engine configuration, boxer. Instead, it's said that the BB's designers were inspired by the car's beauty and possibly named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot, which would make it one of the Ferraris named after people.

Born in 1934, Brigitte Bardot was a famous actress, model, and recording artist who appeared in 47 films from the 1950s through the 1970s. As a teen, she was featured on the cover of Elle magazine. Her appearance in Roger Vadim's "And God Created Woman" in 1956 made her famous around the world for her innate sensuality, shooting her to stardom. She retired from acting in 1973 and founded organizations to protect animals. Bardot was married four times and had one son, and she died in 2025.

There is another meaning for one of the Bs in the "BB" that refers to the Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer, but it is a more technical one. According to Ferrari engineer Mauro Forghieri, the first "B" in the BB's name was supposed to represent "Bialbero," referring to the engine's twin-cam design. However, when the BB was introduced at the 1971 Turin Motor Show as the Berlinetta Boxer, the name "stuck." Five years later, the 365 GT4 BB's successor, the 512 BB, debuted.