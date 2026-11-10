How Much Do Big Bud Tractors Cost & Are They Still Being Made Today?

There's no shortage of quality tractor brands you can turn to if you require a long-term working machine. However, plenty of farmers aren't satisfied with modern tractors, citing too much tech, which often makes repairs and customization a lot trickier. This is why some companies, such as Canadian Ursa Ag, started making machines designed for maximum repairability that do away with auto steer, software, and other frills in favor of robust, old-school mechanical operation. But for those who are looking for vintage tractors pushing 30 years or even more, there may not be a better choice than the iconic Big Bud.

Despite being discontinued in 1991, Big Bud is still the biggest tractor ever made and rightfully deserves a spot as one of the most successful feats of American engineering. Designed by Rossi Brothers, the aptly named Big Bud was built in 1977 with the goal of replacing a full fleet of tractors. To achieve this goal, the hunkering monstrosity had both the size and power. Towering at 14 feet and measuring 20 feet in length, the original models sported engines that delivered up to 760 horsepower, with the most powerful, the custom-made Big Bud 747 (currently owned by Montana-based Williams brothers), going as high as 1,100.

You can still get a working second-hand machine, but how much do Big Bud tractors cost? Well, the original one from 1979 with 600 horsepower goes for "as little" as $105,000. There are numerous other listings ranging from the low $100,000s to as high as $325,000. It seems expensive, but the pricing is quite affordable compared to newer similarly-powered tractors like the John Deere 9R, which go for around $500,000.