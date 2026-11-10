Why One Custom Car Paint Job Costs $2,000 But Another Might Cost $20,000

When it comes to a car's aesthetics, paint is a major part of it. It doesn't matter if it's a Toyota Corolla or a Bugatti Tourbillon; at the end of the day, it is a slab of metal coated with paintwork. But not all paints are created equal.

Sure, most cars today have any combination of whites, blacks, and muted grays. But then you have oddball colors like those coming out of Stellantis. You have stuff with depth and tone, like Mazda's Soul Red Crystal, one of the deepest paints on regular cars today, and also pearlescent and iridescent color-shifting paints, like those made famous by TVR. That's one part of the equation.

The other part of it is the actual quality of the workmanship. To do it properly, an actual paintjob is far more involved than simply driving into the Pay N' Spray in "Grand Theft Auto," or going nuts with a can of Krylon in your backyard. Painting a whole car is a labor-intensive process, necessitating ripping apart body panels, fixing any dents and imperfections, and applying multiple coats using specialized equipment. It doesn't come cheap.

So sure, some paintjobs do cost $2,000 if all you're doing is fixing scratches or undoing all the errors that ruined your car's paint. If you want deep, long-lasting, vibrant colors, expect five-digit sums and weeks or months' worth of work, depending on the request. It's a remarkably complex science, so let's break down the steps and why it's so much money.