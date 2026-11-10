What Size Tankless Water Heater Do You Need For A Family Of Four?

Shopping for a new water heater is one of those tasks that most homeowners dread, if only because doing so means your old water heater has likely failed. Moreover, water heaters are hardly easy on the wallet and tend to require complicated installs. Most of that is true whether you're eyeing a traditional tank water heater or a tankless model.

More and more, those in the market for a new water heater are looking to make the change from traditional models to tankless, as the latter option offers some notable advantages. If you are looking to go tankless, there are some important factors to consider before you pony up the money for the new device and the install. Chief among them is exactly what size flow rate best suits the hot water needs of your home. The number of occupants plays a big part of that equation, of course, as the more bodies there are to bathe, the more gallons per minute (GPM) may be necessary.

If you've only got two to three people in your home, you can generally opt for a lower GPM tankless model. When you push it to four people or more, however, it's time to size up, with some outlets noting a model that can heat 8 to 10 gallons per minute is the best size to roll with. In terms of British Thermal Units (BTUs), or the amount of energy needed to raise the temperature of 1 pound of water by 1 degree Fahrenheit, it is believed that a tankless water heater pushing 380,000 is right for a home with more than three residents.