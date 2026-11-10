How Modders Are Squeezing Higher Top Speeds Out Of Mini Trucks & Jeeps

If you've been paying attention to the world of powersports, or are simply a fan of smaller-scale, vehicular fun, you may have probably heard about some of the cool little mini-trucks and mini-јeeps being sold by companies like Massimo Motor. These vehicles are a cross between ATVs, go-karts, and kids' ride-on toys — and they look like scaled-down versions of classic Jeeps or Ford Broncos, making it hard not to smile when you see them.

Vehicles like the Massimo Mini-Truck, are powered by small gasoline engines, with that particular model displacing 125cc, producing nine horsepower and, out of the box, having a top speed of 28 miles per hour. Better yet, it's built to handle a passenger weight of up to 300 pounds. That's should be enough for both kids and adults to have plenty of fun, but whether it's a full-size vehicle or a scaled-down miniature one like this, there are always those who want to go faster.

Fortunately for those with the hot rodding spirit, owner groups across the internet have shown that it's very much possible to boost the power and speed of these little vehicles. In a lot of cases, this can be done with relatively simple engine upgrades, like better-flowing carburetors or a modified exhaust system. Then there are some who go all out, swapping the engines to larger ones or even adding turbochargers.