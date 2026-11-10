5 Disadvantages Of V-Twin Motorcycle Engines

V-twins have been around for decades and remain one of the most popular motorcycle engine types on the market today. Parallel twins and inline-fours have come to dominate the vast majority of the modern standard and sport motorcycle market, but there are still a handful of adventure touring motorcycles that use V-twins, while most cruisers are powered by them. In fact, Harley-Davidson's most powerful street-compliant motorcycle engine is the 135ci Screamin' Eagle Stage IV V-twin Performance Crate Engine.

There are a lot of reasons to love this engine design. Many large-displacement cruiser V-twins are tuned for strong low-rpm torque, allowing heavy bikes to get up to speed quickly. V-twin cylinders with a front-to-back installation can provide a narrow front-end profile, which makes for a more slender layout between the rider's knees. They're also well known for the rugged character of their deep, rumbling sound. If these are the characteristics that you're looking for in a motorcycle, then a V-twin could be a solid option.

That said, there is a reason why so many manufacturers have been steadily making the shift toward parallel twins when they want to make a two-cylinder bike. There are a handful of drawbacks to V-twins that you might want to consider before going to the local dealership and picking up your new ride. Here are five reasons to think twice before you sign the paperwork.