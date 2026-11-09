What Temperature Should You Set Your Thermostat To When Fall Weather Hits?

When fall temperatures begin dropping, it's only natural to wonder if your thermostat needs to start rising. But if you want to keep your system running as efficiently as possible (not to mention preventing your heating bill from skyrocketing), you're going to have to adjust your thermostat — maybe even a couple of times a day or more.

Many experts (including the ones at the U.S. Department of Energy) say the best temperature to set your thermostat is about 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit while you're up and about. When it's time to head to work (or as you're getting ready for bed), you should lower it. This could be as little as a degree or two or as many as 10 degrees. Whatever you ultimately go with, that temperature adjustment can help reduce heating expenses without lowering your comfort level along with it.

It makes sense. Instead of sticking to the same temperature around the clock and heating an empty house, you can save a little on your utility bill by letting your home cool slightly when you aren't home or awake.