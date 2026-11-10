Who Makes SureFire Flashlights, And Where Are They Manufactured?

If you're a flashlight connoisseur, chances are you've heard about SureFire at some point. It's one of the most popular flashlight brands in the world, and despite selling at a premium, consumers are willing to pay the cost of admission for the U.S.-made quality. Is it really American, though? Who makes SureFire flashlights?

Headquartered in California, US, SureFire LLC is an American company established in 1986 that specializes in a variety of lighting solutions. This includes high-performance flashlights, as well as weapon-mounted lights and tactical equipment. And yes, all its products are built in the USA, and the company proudly highlights that fact.

Because it owns a fairly large facility and employs approximately 300 people, SureFire has the capacity to handle all its manufacturing in-house. Though the majority of materials used in manufacturing are American, SureFire doesn't classify its products as "Made in the USA" for one reason: the company has to source LEDs from overseas (likely China because it's the largest LED manufacturer), presumably due to the lack of suitable domestic suppliers. Thus, the products aren't labeled as U.S.-made strictly to comply with Federal Trade Commission standards, despite the flashlights being fully designed and built in the United States.