Who Makes Tohatsu Outboard Motors & Where Are They Built?

Tohatsu is building a name for itself manufacturing quality outboard motors, boat motors that combine their drive mechanism and power source into a single unit attached to the back of a vessel. While the motors are manufactured under the auspices of Japan's Tohatsu Corporation, there are actually two partners involved in production: Brunswick and Honda.

Tohatsu Marine Corporation was established back in February 1988 as a joint venture between Brunswick and Tohatsu. Brunswick is also the parent company of Mercury Marine, which manufactures Mercury boat engines, and you'll frequently hear Tohatsu and Mercury mentioned together in discussions of smaller outboards.

Honda entered the picture in 2013, when Tohatsu announced a collaboration in which Honda would supply four-stroke models ranging from 60 to 250 horsepower. However, Tohatsu does continue to develop its own engines. In April 2026, the company announced global availability of its MFS150, a 150 horsepower model that the company calls its largest self-developed outboard yet.