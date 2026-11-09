TP-Link's Wi-Fi 8 Routers Just Hit Another Major Roadblock In The US

Even as the Wi-Fi 8 standard remains in development, router manufacturers are gearing for a busy 2027 with new products that support the new specification. TP-Link went as far as to preview its lineup in September with the Archer 8 Ultra router and Deco 8 Ultra mesh system going up for pre-orders in certain regions. The company, however, did not extend those pre-orders to one of its major markets: the United States. We may now know part of why that is.

Bloomberg reports that the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology has denied safety authorizations for four TP-Link products after it "tentatively determined" that they exceeded power usage limits. The agency notified the company on October 15 and requested correspondence explaining the discrepancy in its product attestations by October 30. If TP-Link cannot resolve the FCC's concerns, it could be subject to fines, seizure of inventory, and/or a sales injunction in the country.

Under FCC chairman Brendan Carr, the commission has leveraged enforcement actions in line with Trump administration priorities against broadcast organizations as well as foreign tech manufacturers. In March, the agency began requiring companies making routers outside the U.S. — effectively all of them — to seek conditional approval for its products in response to a 2024 series of router-based cyberattacks by Chinese state-sponsored agents. Asus, Amazon-owned Eero, Netgear, Nokia, and a host of others have been granted approval, but not TP-Link.