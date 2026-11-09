Do 40V Ryobi Tool Batteries Work On 80V Lawn Mowers?

One of the hallmarks of the Ryobi power tool line is the interconnectivity. The bulk of its tools run on 18-volt batteries, which, regardless of amperage, will run the tool without trouble. Moving up in voltage, though, things can get a bit hazier. For example, Ryobi has a line of larger tools and appliances, predominantly lawn mowers, that require 80 volts to run, and the brand does sell 80V batteries to get them moving. However, the question to ask is if you're in a jam and only have two 40V batteries lying around, is there a way to use them to run your 80V mower?

On paper, this seems like it should work. Two 40V batteries means a cumulative 80V, so they should have no trouble running an 80V mower together. Not to mention, some Ryobi 80V lawn mowers have multiple slots in the battery compartment for 40V units. The fact is, though, these Ryobi products aren't designed to run on 40V batteries alone. Ryobi has explained that its 80V items, like the aforementioned lawn mowers, are specifically intended to operate with an 80V battery attached. Without it, the mower won't start, even if there are two 40V batteries present. Thus, this is another instance where knowing how to find the right battery for your Ryobi tool is essential.

With all of that said, this isn't quite where the story ends. 40V batteries can connect to 80V mowers, and while they can't run such an appliance on their own, they and the tools themselves can benefit from such a connection.