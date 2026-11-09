Home Depot Is Selling A 24.7 HP Mini Tractor & Loader – Here's What It Costs
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If you regularly use a tractor to maintain your property, then you know they can be expensive, no matter if you're buying a compact or sub-compact tractor. If you're in the market for a new compact tractor, though, you may be interested in the Summit TX25H with LX85 front-end loader, which is currently available at Home Depot for a price of $20,499.99.
However, that price does not include taxes, which can vary based on your location. In addition, the delivery fee that often applies to certain Home Depot items is not listed on the site for this tractor, and in fact, delivery is currently free. The tractor can be shipped either to your home or jobsite after the carrier contacts you to arrange the delivery. When it comes to buying an extended warranty, the available documentation on Home Depot's website does not list such coverage as an option for purchase.
If you would prefer opening up a new Home Depot credit card to pay for the tractor, the retailer does offer six-month promotional financing. However, the balance must be paid in full within that promotional period, or interest will be charged from the date of purchase. Additionally, new cardholders may get a discount of up to $100 on a qualifying purchase. For more details on financing with Home Depot, visit the company's website.
Specs, features, and manufacturer warranty
This Summit TX25H tractor is powered by a 24.7-horsepower, three-cylinder, Mitsubishi diesel engine that produces up to 18 Power Take-Off (PTO) hp. It has a hydrostatic transmission with twin-touch pedals, hydrostatic steering, and a Category 1 three-point hitch with position control. The included LX85 loader comes with a Self-leveling Skid-steer Quick Attach (SSQA), a fender-mounted joystick, a bucket level indicator, and a third-function diverter valve. The tractor also includes rear hydraulic remotes.
The tractor's standard equipment also includes Goodyear R14T all-condition tires with RimGuard liquid ballast in the rear tires. It also has a high-back suspension seat with adjustable armrests, along with foldable and removable mirrors. Additional features include cruise control, projector headlamps, a rear work light, a toolbox, a 12V phone charger, a seven-pin trailer connector, and a tow hook. The Summit TX25H also comes equipped with four-wheel drive, a foldable rollover protective structure, and a slow-moving vehicle sign.
The Summit TX25H measures 54 inches wide and also comes with swinging and cross drawbars. The tractor's three-point hitch has lowering-speed control, while the LX85 loader has a float position and a maximum lift capacity of 1,102 pounds at full height. Summit backs the TX25H with a three-year or 2,000-hour all-aggregates warranty, and for qualifying government and non-commercial use, a seven-year or 3,000-hour limited powertrain warranty.