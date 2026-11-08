Nitrogen Gas Vs. Hydraulic Shock Absorbers: Which Type Is Better For Daily Driving?

To address the issue of which type of shocks is better for your daily driving needs, it is first necessary to ask: What kind of a driver are you and what type of car do you drive? If you are performance-minded and drive a vehicle to match, you are likely to be much happier with shock absorbers that use nitrogen gas.

This is because gas shocks hold pressurized nitrogenwhich presses on the oil inside the shock. This provides a firmer, more responsive ride quality that is appreciated on performance cars, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and any other vehicle where these qualities are required. If your car still runs on non-gas hydraulic shock absorbers, you may even want to upgrade to gas shocks when they wear out, based on how long shocks last and what factors might affect their lifespan.

But if by "daily driving" you mean driving at a leisurely, relaxed pace around town or on a highway trip, and doing those things in an average, non-high-performance vehicle, then you will likely be much better off with your garden-variety, less expensive, oil-filled hydraulic shock absorbers. Hydraulic shocks give you a more comfortable ride that works well for normal drivers who rarely push their vehicles to the limit. It is also possible that you have both struts and shocks fitted to your vehicle, in which case you should know the difference between the two types.