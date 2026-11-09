Here's What A Toyota RAV4 Cost In 1996 Vs 2026

In recent years, the RAV4 SUV hasn't just been one of Toyota's most popular vehicles – the RAV4 is ranked among the world's best-selling cars, period. It hasn't always been that way, though. If you hopped in a time machine and traveled back 30 years to 1996, you'd find the RAV4 wasn't a default choice for families, but a new — and slightly unusual — addition to Toyota's lineup. At the time, the Toyota lineup was largely made up of sedans and compact cars, as well as traditional body-on-frame pickups and SUVs, and the new 1996 RAV4 aimed to bridge the gap between them as an early "crossover" SUV.

As you'd expect, the RAV4 has evolved significantly in the three decades that it's been on the market — in terms of size, performance, and technology — and of course exploded in popularity along the way. The 2026 RAV4 is larger and more tech-laden than the first-generation RAV4, but is it also more expensive?

In terms of straight numbers, the 2026 Toyota RAV4's $33,495 base MSRP is more than double the $14,948 base MSRP of its 1996 counterpart, but you obviously need to factor in inflation when comparing the prices of vehicles from different eras. When you do, the comparison gets interesting: the new RAV4 is actually cheaper than the original when you compare equivalent body styles and options. Let's break it down.