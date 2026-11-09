What Is The Key With A Globe Symbol On Your iPad Or Mac's Keyboard For?

That strange little key you see on your Apple keyboard, the one with the globe symbol on it? That's the Fn key, also known as the Function key. On non-Apple-branded devices, you usually see it represented exactly like that: just the letters "Fn" on the key. But Apple does modifier keys differently. It uses that globe symbol you see on iPad or Mac keyboards.

Even though the key looks different, the purpose of this Function key is really no different. It's still a shortcut control that unlocks an additional set of keyboard commands and features. The Fn key is perhaps best known for its corresponding list of controls at the top of the keyboard: F1, F2, F3, and so on. Depending on your Apple device and its settings, pressing the Fn key can open tools such as the Character Viewer, activate voice dictation, display the Dock, or bring up other macOS features of your choosing.

On Apple keyboards, the key can typically be found in the bottom-left corner, near Control, Option, and the Alt key. Its exact placement and available functions will likely vary from keyboard model to keyboard model or operating system to operating system, but it shouldn't be far from here.