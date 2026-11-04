The Tiny Flaw Behind Land Rover's Huge 90,000 Vehicle Recall In October 2026

If you own a 2022 through 2026 Land Rover Range Rover, it is time to check your VIN. The British automaker recalled 93,997 of these SUVs in the U.S. in October 2026. According to the latest NHTSA recall filing, the affected Range Rovers were built between July 8, 2021, and June 4, 2026. The problem is that there aren't enough drainage holes in the tailgate trim, allowing water to collect around the rearview camera instead of draining away. Over time, that water can damage the camera, leaving drivers with a distorted picture or no image at all when reversing. Land Rover estimates that all 93,997 recalled SUVs have the drainage flaw, regardless of whether their rearview cameras have actually failed.

It's also not the first time Land Rover has had trouble with water damaging rearview cameras. Similar problems led to recalls involving Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in January 2024, another batch of Range Rovers in December 2024, and Discovery SUVs as recently as July 2026.

A failed backup camera can leave pedestrians or obstacles hidden in the SUV's blind spots, with potentially serious consequences. If you've ever wondered why modern cars have so many cameras, this is part of the reason. Backup cameras have been federally required on all new passenger vehicles since May 2018.