What It Means If You See A 'Turnaround' Sign In Texas?

Traveling down a Texas freeway, you're likely to see a turnaround sign somewhere along the way. Don't worry, you don't have to change your route or start driving in the opposite direction. Texas turnaround signs are less of a command and more of a suggestion, and these signs are related to the way the state builds its roads. Since the mid-20th century, Texas has used a massive system of continuous one-way frontage roads throughout its interstate and highway networks. Of course, this begs the question: What happens if you miss your exit? The solution is the Texas turnaround.

Rather than forcing drivers to get off and wait at the next traffic signal or navigate a tricky intersection to turn around, Texas uses turnaround lanes as a designated U-turn route. That way, drivers can switch sides of the freeway without any of the typical stops and starts that come with such a maneuver. Hence, turnaround signs. And they aren't even the strangest road signs in the state.