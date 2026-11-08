This Front-Engine Lambo Is Great Value (As Far As Vintage Italian V12 Sports Cars Go)

The Lamborghini Jarama, made from 1970 through 1976, is a vintage front-engine V12-powered vehicle. The Jarama represents excellent value among Italian sports cars that have similar 12-cylinder engines. It definitely qualifies as one of the most underrated Lamborghinis ever made.

In terms of value, the five Lamborghini Jaramas that have been sold on Bring A Trailer since 2022 have brought between $90,000 and $140,000 each. This compares well to other Italian exotic cars with V12 engines like the Ferrari Daytona, in which the sales figures on Bring A Trailer for the seven Daytonas in original condition, sold in 2025 and 2026, have ranged from $439,000 to 1.7 million. Consider yourself lucky if you owned a Ferrari Daytona in the '70s, because you were living the dream.

The Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT was introduced to the world at the Geneva Salon in March 1970. It was powered by a front-mounted 3.9-liter, quad-cam, V12 engine that breathed through six two-barrel Weber carburetors, producing 350 horsepower. The engine was mated to a five-speed manual transmission and drove the Jarama's rear wheels. During performance testing, a Jarama 400 GT did the 0-60 mph run in 7.2 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 15.6 seconds at 97 mph and a top speed of 152 mph. An upgraded model of the Jarama, dubbed the Jarama 400 GTS and also known as the Jarama S, was introduced in the summer of 1972. It featured a power upgrade to 365 horsepower, a redone interior, and a functional hood scoop.