5 Of The Highest-Rated Home Solar Power Generators On Amazon

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Alongside power banks, batteries, and solar panels, solar power generators are among the ways to get electricity at campsites, on beach trips, or even at home. On top of just a regular solar panel, a generator also stores energy for longer periods. This can come in handy if the sun isn't always shining or when you need specific devices that need stable electricity, such as medical equipment, security systems, or expensive computers. These days, there are tons of solar power generator models from reputable manufacturers that can support the needs of all kinds of homes. Since different households have varying power needs, there are models with different capacities, whether you need to power small devices or larger, more power-hungry appliances. There are also models with features that can protect more sensitive gadgets and varying output plugs that range from your typical sockets and USB ports to wireless charging. Lastly, there are those that are more durable against the elements or feature LED lights.

To help you decide what to buy, we rounded up several solar power generators that have been rated at least four stars by more than a thousand Amazon users. We also looked at models that are best sellers and have been listed as Amazon's Choice products. Lastly, we considered a wide range of budgets with prices that start at around $200, as well as those that come in bundles. So, if you're ready to make your next home investment, here are some solar power generators you can get on Amazon.