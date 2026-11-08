5 Of The Highest-Rated Home Solar Power Generators On Amazon
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Alongside power banks, batteries, and solar panels, solar power generators are among the ways to get electricity at campsites, on beach trips, or even at home. On top of just a regular solar panel, a generator also stores energy for longer periods. This can come in handy if the sun isn't always shining or when you need specific devices that need stable electricity, such as medical equipment, security systems, or expensive computers. These days, there are tons of solar power generator models from reputable manufacturers that can support the needs of all kinds of homes. Since different households have varying power needs, there are models with different capacities, whether you need to power small devices or larger, more power-hungry appliances. There are also models with features that can protect more sensitive gadgets and varying output plugs that range from your typical sockets and USB ports to wireless charging. Lastly, there are those that are more durable against the elements or feature LED lights.
To help you decide what to buy, we rounded up several solar power generators that have been rated at least four stars by more than a thousand Amazon users. We also looked at models that are best sellers and have been listed as Amazon's Choice products. Lastly, we considered a wide range of budgets with prices that start at around $200, as well as those that come in bundles. So, if you're ready to make your next home investment, here are some solar power generators you can get on Amazon.
MARBERO Solar Generator
Retailing for $219.99, MARBERO's 296Wh Solar Generator with solar panels is the cheapest model on this list and the brand's highest-capacity offer on Amazon. With its solar panel, MARBERO says it can be fully charged in seven to eight hours, as long as it is in strong sunlight. But when you're not off-grid, it can also take up to seven hours to fully charge via a car charger or wall charger. Capable of powering up to seven devices simultaneously, it has a pair of AC outlets, a pair of DC outputs, a pair of USB-A plugs, and a single USB-C PD port. Since it is made to work outdoors, it has an IP65 rating, which means that it's dust-tight and can handle low-pressure jets.
The solar generator itself weighs 5.73 lbs, or about as heavy as a bowling ball. It also measures 9.09 inches by 8.38 inches by 4.01 inches. On the other hand, its included solar panel measures 10.15 inches by 13.93 inches by 1.18 inches when closed and 40.7 inches on its longest side when fully opened. Collectively, the different MARBERO Portable Power Station models have been rated 4.3 stars from over 1,400 Amazon users. So, if you're not sold on this particular kit or already own a solar panel, you have other options to choose from with prices that start at $81.99. Previously, we also highlighted how the MARBERO 30W Solar Panel is great for camping.
BLUETTI AC180 Solar Generator
While we've mentioned before that it isn't made for power-hungry appliances, the BLUETTI AC180 Solar Generator can be a good enough power station for emergencies, as long as you stick to smaller appliances. With a 1,152Wh capacity and a maximum output of 1,800W, it can power things like electric griddles, ice makers, and coffee machines with no problem. It also claims it can run your 80W refrigerator for up to half a day. With a total of 11 outlets, it has four AC outlets, a car outlet, four USB-A plugs, a USB-C plug, and even a wireless charging pad. It is as heavy as a cinder block at just above 35 lbs and measures 9.72 inches by 13.39 inches by 12.48 inches.
Priced at $899, this kit includes the 200W solar panel, which can take up to 11.6 hours to reach 100% under the right exposure. In the same time frame, you can also reach a full battery via its car charger. Alternatively, you can reach 80% in just 45 minutes with an AC input. On Amazon, BLUETTI lists several models for its solar generators, including lower-capacity options. Altogether, they have been rated 4.5 stars on average by 2,800 people. If you want to maximize its solar charging capabilities, you can get just the BLUETTI AC180 unit for $499 and the $849 500W solar panel model, which lets you fully charge it in as fast as 2.8 hours.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic
One key feature that differentiates the EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic is that it has a 30dB noise rating when under 600W. Practically as loud as a whisper, this makes it an ideal option for nighttime use. With a 1,800W AC Output and 3,600W Surge, ECOFLOW says it can keep a 10W camping light on for up to 58 hours. It has three AC plugs, two USB-C ports (30W and 100W), as well as a USB-A port with 18W Max. It also has a 10ms auto-switch, so you have more peace of mind if you're going to be using it with sensitive electronics. It weighs just under 27 lbs and measures 15.7 inches by 7.9 inches by 11.1 inches.
In tandem with its 500W solar panel, you can get up to 80% battery capacity in less than two hours. Using an alternator charger, you can also enjoy its 2.8-hour charging time. On the other hand, it takes only 45 minutes to reach 80% charge when plugged into a wall or generator. For $559, you can get just the EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic unit. On Amazon, the EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic boasts a 4.7-star average rating from 1,300+ customers. If you want to check out solar panels, ECOFLOW lists several kits with solar panels ranging from a pair of 110W ($749) to 400W ($1,459).
ZeroKor Portable Solar Generator
The most compact option on this list, the ZeroKor 300W Portable Solar Generator, is just 6.7 inches by 4.1 inches by 8.5 inches. It's also the lightest option at around 5 lbs. Made for small electronics, ZeroKor says that you can easily power smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras. But take note, you will need an adapter if any of your devices use the now-ubiquitous USB-C cable. It has two AC plugs, one DC plug, and four USB-A ports. One feature that other models don't have is its LED light that has three different lighting modes: flashlight, reading, and SOS. For added protection, it also has intelligent cooling systems, short-circuit protection, and over-voltage protection.
Another affordable option, the ZeroKor 300W Portable Solar Generator is priced just under $150. Out of the box, this does include an AC power adapter, cigarette lighter, and 12V car charging cable. Alternatively, you can also get the combo with the 60W Solar Panel for $229.97. Altogether, they have been given a 4.2-star average rating by 2,100 Amazon users. That said, if you want something even smaller, ZeroKor has a $149.97 100W Portable Power Station bundled with a 40W Solar Panel. Weighing 3.3 lbs, it measures 7.6 inches by 3.7 inches by 6.1 inches. However, ZeroKor cautions against using appliances that require more than 100W, like hair dryers and coffee makers. It holds a 4.1-star average rating from over 690 people.
Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station
The most popular solar power generator on this list, the Jackery Explorer 300, has been rated 4.6 stars by over 11,300 Amazon reviewers. As of October 2026, it has also been listed as the number 1 Best Seller under Amazon's Outdoor Generator category. With a 292Wh capacity and 300W dual AC output, it has six outlets: two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C PD port, and a 120W car port. It's made with smaller, less power-hungry devices in mind, such as phones, cameras, and laptops. Jackery notes that it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 80% in 50 minutes.
Weighing 7.5 lbs, the Jackery Explorer 300 measures 7.8 inches by 6 inches by 9 inches, which means it strikes somewhere in the middle of this list in terms of weight. According to Jackery, it's designed to reach 11 years of service life. While you can get just the unit for $289, there are also other options with solar panels included. For example, you can get the power station with a 40W solar panel for $379, which is an Amazon's Choice product and has been rated 4.4 stars by more than 230 customers. For this model, you can expect to reach 80% capacity in 7.5 hours. Alternatively, the kit with the 100W model retails for $549, which can fully charge it in just 3.5 hours.