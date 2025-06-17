Can A Portable Power Station Run Your AC In An Emergency?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A portable power station (PPS) is by no means a back-up generator. Many of the higher end (portable) ones have a maximum battery capacity range between 1,000Wh to 2,000Wh, continuous output of 1,000W, and peak surge of up to 4,000W. The Bluetti AC180, for instance, is a well-recommended portable power station, and it has a 1,152Wh capacity paired with 1,800W of continuous output. That means that they're usually better off powering small fridges, internet routers, TVs and other low-to-medium wattage appliances and devices.

Air conditioners, on the other hand, are very demanding appliances. A small, relatively weak, portable AC, such as the Black+Decker BPACT12HWT will pull more than 1,000W each hour and would need at least 1,500W just to start. In fact, it's actually rated for 3,516W, so a PPS as powerful as the AC180 could be underpowered in some rare circumstances. Plus, even when it manages to run, it would most likely last less than an hour.

If you're really desperate, a good power station with a 1,000Wh battery capacity of and output exceeding 2,000W could power an AC for a short time. If you have less than this, we wouldn't recommend it. There are different kinds of ACs, though, so we'll do a quick rundown of what you should expect.

