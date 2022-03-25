EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station Review: Charge It Your Way

The EcoFlow Delta Max has a 2,016Wh NCM (Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese) battery that can put out about 2,000W of power. As with any EcoFlow power station, there is an X-Boost function that lets you draw out even more, up to 3,400W. There's also a surge power that can handle spikes in wattage up to 5,000W. That last bit is important for powering refrigerators and air conditioning units that run on compressors.

Yes, that also does mean that the Delta Max can run more than just a cooler in an emergency, though you'll have to mind that the 2,400W AC output will be split among the six AC outlets. You can, however, daisy chain two other Delta Max power stations for a whopping total of 6,000Wh capacity. You'll be able to run a lot more appliances this way, which will be critical in an emergency. The device has an 800W solar input, great if you live in a sunny area (or will be bringing the device with you when you visit one.)

There is also plenty of room for your computers and phones when it comes to USB ports. There are four full-sized USB ports, two of which support 18W fast charging tech. The two USB-C ports support the full 100W Power Delivery standard per port, which means you can confidently charge your MacBook Pro without batting an eyelash. With this much power, a single Delta Max can charge laptops up to 30 times at least, and smartphones can be charged hundreds of times over.

The EcoFlow Delta Max has one special feature that makes it ideal for these emergency situations, too. It can be used as an emergency power backup that immediately kicks in when mains go down. Simply plug the Power Station into a wall socket and then plug your computer or appliance into the Delta Max and never worry about sudden power outages again.