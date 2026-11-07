Massimo's Viral Mini Truck Is Selling Out, But There Are Other Options

The weather is getting colder, but that isn't stopping some people from spending time outdoors. Or at least that's what the Massimo Mini Truck sales would suggest. This $2,999 off-roading go-kart sold out in less than a month on the Massimo website, though you still might find it discounted at Tractor Supply. Featuring a 125cc, 9-horsepower four-stroke engine with a three-speed transmission, this steel-wheeled two-seater isn't street-legal but it certainly is popular. If you can't find it online or would rather purchase an alternative, there are a few different options that will likely satisfy all your off-roading go-kart needs.

Like the Mini Truck, the Coolster GK-6125A has a compact, off-road design. Its look is inspired by Jeep, and it boasts a 125cc engine with rugged tires that can help it tackle tough terrain. It's priced just under $3,000 on Bike.cc's website. There's also the Ice Bear, a Jeep Willys-style go-kart with a 123cc engine and a three-speed transmission. It's priced under $3,000 as well, at $2,948.95 on 360 Powersports. You may also want to check out the Venom Mini Jeep, a 125cc Willys-edition off-road vehicle. This option is right at $3,000, though it was down to $2,499.99 on the manufacturer's website as of this writing. All three of these off-road vehicles are currently in-stock and available for purchase, but you may want to move quickly because some of the other vehicles we researched were also listed as "low stock."