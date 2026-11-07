Massimo's Viral Mini Truck Is Selling Out, But There Are Other Options
The weather is getting colder, but that isn't stopping some people from spending time outdoors. Or at least that's what the Massimo Mini Truck sales would suggest. This $2,999 off-roading go-kart sold out in less than a month on the Massimo website, though you still might find it discounted at Tractor Supply. Featuring a 125cc, 9-horsepower four-stroke engine with a three-speed transmission, this steel-wheeled two-seater isn't street-legal but it certainly is popular. If you can't find it online or would rather purchase an alternative, there are a few different options that will likely satisfy all your off-roading go-kart needs.
Like the Mini Truck, the Coolster GK-6125A has a compact, off-road design. Its look is inspired by Jeep, and it boasts a 125cc engine with rugged tires that can help it tackle tough terrain. It's priced just under $3,000 on Bike.cc's website. There's also the Ice Bear, a Jeep Willys-style go-kart with a 123cc engine and a three-speed transmission. It's priced under $3,000 as well, at $2,948.95 on 360 Powersports. You may also want to check out the Venom Mini Jeep, a 125cc Willys-edition off-road vehicle. This option is right at $3,000, though it was down to $2,499.99 on the manufacturer's website as of this writing. All three of these off-road vehicles are currently in-stock and available for purchase, but you may want to move quickly because some of the other vehicles we researched were also listed as "low stock."
Features and specs of the Massimo Mini Truck alternatives
The Coolster GK-6125A has an electric start with a semi-automatic clutch and chain-driven rear-wheel drive. It also has hydraulic disc brakes, along with a 12V 5Ah battery and a 4-liter fuel tank. The Coolster has a maximum power of 5.5kW at 8,500 RPM and a maximum torque of 6.9 Nm at 6,000 RPM. It can bear a maximum rider weight of 242 pounds and is available in army green, red, and dark green camouflage.
With a 7-liter tank and a 12V 4Ah battery, the Ice Bear can reach speeds up to 37 mph. Like the Coolster, it has a two-seat design, as well as a front crash bar and engine protection bar. It also has a semi-automatic transmission with reverse, along with disc brakes on the front and back. Additionally, the Ice Bear is built to handle the outdoors, with 4.80-R8 tires, rose-jointed steering, and a tough suspension.
The Venom Mini Jeep has a three-speed semi-automatic transmission with rack-and-pinion steering, front dual A-arm suspension and rear swingarm suspension. It also has a 12V battery, LED headlights, mirrors, and signal lights, along with chrome wheels and a spare gas tank. Inside the Venom, you'll find a digital gear display, speedometer, roll bar, and an adjustable seat.