80 Tesla Owners Arrested For Allegedly 'Jailbreaking' Full Self-Driving Mode

Multiple reports claim that Korean authorities have arrested 80 people for allegedly modifying and "jailbreaking" their Teslas to activate the Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode, which has tight restrictions in the country. Tesla Autopilot is the company's basic driver-assistance system, while Full Self-Driving is available through a paid subscription. To unlock the feature, the alleged parties used DIY devices or ones they purchased and imported — from places like Europe and China — which were seemingly plugged into or hardwired into the vehicle's systems.

In Korea, only Teslas made in the United States can legally have the FSD feature active and available, even though some China-made models have newer hardware. The approved U.S.-made vehicles include the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. These models are exempt from Korean safety certification because of a free trade agreement that recognizes U.S. federal safety regulations. Meanwhile, Teslas from other countries, like the Model 3 and Model Y, which are made in China, have not been awarded the appropriate safety certifications. As a result, jailbreaking Tesla models that have not been approved is considered a safety hazard.

The suspects, who were charged under Korea's Motor Vehicle Management Act, not only changed the vehicle's software but also shared advice online about unlocking the features and discussed ways to hide that it had been activated. If convicted, they face up to two years in prison and a fine of 20 million Korean won, around $15,000 USD. Similar to how it works in the U.S., being arrested in Korea doesn't mean someone has been convicted of a crime. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and Seoul police are working with several agencies to investigate further.