What Does The Flashing Key Symbol On A Bosch Washing Machine Mean?

When doing the laundry, the last thing anyone wants to face is a malfunctioning machine. It's enough work as it is just trying to get all your washing and drying done and put away. But when your Bosch washing machine won't let you do anything and starts flashing a key symbol at you, what are you supposed to do? Fortunately, of all the possible problems with this major washing machine brand, this flashing key symbol is one of the easier ones to resolve. And no, it's not one of the signs your washer's about to break. This icon simply means the child lock is active.

When this setting's turned on, the machine's control panel will go unresponsive. It's a safety feature that stops anyone (children, more specifically) from making any changes to your wash cycle. While it's active, you won't be able to start, stop, or adjust the washing machine with any of the usual buttons. That is, not until you turn the child lock setting off again.