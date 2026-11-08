Why Some License Plates Have '5G' On Them (It's Not What You Think)

A license plate is about as low-tech as things can get on a car. After all, it's a simple, flat piece of aluminum. The fanciest bit about it is probably the reflective film. However, a video that went viral on Facebook posted June 4, 2026, claims that some of these plates in Indiana may actually be carrying wireless tracking capabilities — and it all has to do with the plates being labeled "5G."

At first glance, it looks pretty suspicious, too, since the label is a tiny mark on the side of the plate. As if the Flock cameras that capture a lot more than your license plate aren't enough, it seems Big Brother is now bypassing the need for cameras entirely.

However, the actual answer is much less intriguing. According to a fact-check by AFP, which cited the executive director of communications at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), the mark is simply a manufacturer's date code for the reflective sheeting. All it does is help the BMV identify when the material was produced, so if that specific batch turns out to be faulty, they can easily identify it. The executive even sent AFP multiple photos of plates with other similar codes carrying labels like 3S and 5H to allay fears.

More evidence is provided by 3M, a major producer of the reflective film itself. In its April 2026 bulletin for its Preclear plate sheeting, the company says the whole point of these marks is to help officials identify the year the film was made. There's a warranty angle as well. Since 3M offers a warranty on its plate sheeting for up to five years, marks like those help it identify the plates and honor claims.