5 Handy Mini Desk Fans Designed To Keep You Cool At The Office

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With summers getting warmer and electricity bills getting higher, not all office air conditioners can keep up with the heat. And while there are many wearable gadgets that can keep you cool, you can't always have them on you, especially if you have a job where you have to wear a uniform. If you want to stay cool and function at work, you might want to invest in other ways to stay cool, like a desk fan. Since office desks come in all shapes and sizes, knowing the right fan is a little personal. To help get your search started, we have looked into a few possible mini desk fan designs for different types of work environments.

These days, there are several models of mini desk fans for all kinds of offices, whether you're in a traditional office with cubicles, a home office with children or pets, a remote worker who stays in coworking spaces, or need to be flexible. We gathered a list of some highly rated options that users swear by. Overall, we primarily focused on compactness, but we also factored in a wide range of features, such as how they're powered, what they look like, and what else they can do besides blow some cold air. If you want more detail on why we think certain models are a good investment for your comfort or productivity, you can view our methodology at the end of the article.