2026 Vs 2027 Honda Passport: How Has The SUV Changed?

Honda leaned even more into off-road performance with its Passport TrailSport models. Greater ground clearance, better angling capability on backcountry trails, more tech, and a few cosmetic touches round out the changes for 2027. It's important to understand where the Passport started and why Honda decided on this direction for its SUV.

In the 1990s, SUV popularity was on the rise, and Honda wanted to throw its hat into the ring. The automaker chose to take an Isuzu Rodeo and simply change the name to Honda Passport. Rebadged models are more common than you think, and this case allowed Honda to launch its first-ever SUV in 1994. The Passport improved over the years until it was replaced by the Honda Pilot for 2003, ending its run in the U.S. Fast forward to 2019, and Honda brought the Passport back. However, the model struggled to find its identity at first, with the market viewing it as a more compact Honda Pilot. The Passport TrailSport trim was launched in 2022, but was described as largely offering visual changes rather than any serious off-road enhancements.

However, the 2026 Passport saw a significant redesign that offered more power, better off-road capability, new exterior styling, and new features. The result? Sales records for Honda, with greater than 80% of units purchased being TrailSport models. This gave the automaker a very clear indication of what its customers were after, so Honda worked quickly to double down on off-road prowess for the 2027 model year.