2026 Vs 2027 Honda Passport: How Has The SUV Changed?
Honda leaned even more into off-road performance with its Passport TrailSport models. Greater ground clearance, better angling capability on backcountry trails, more tech, and a few cosmetic touches round out the changes for 2027. It's important to understand where the Passport started and why Honda decided on this direction for its SUV.
In the 1990s, SUV popularity was on the rise, and Honda wanted to throw its hat into the ring. The automaker chose to take an Isuzu Rodeo and simply change the name to Honda Passport. Rebadged models are more common than you think, and this case allowed Honda to launch its first-ever SUV in 1994. The Passport improved over the years until it was replaced by the Honda Pilot for 2003, ending its run in the U.S. Fast forward to 2019, and Honda brought the Passport back. However, the model struggled to find its identity at first, with the market viewing it as a more compact Honda Pilot. The Passport TrailSport trim was launched in 2022, but was described as largely offering visual changes rather than any serious off-road enhancements.
However, the 2026 Passport saw a significant redesign that offered more power, better off-road capability, new exterior styling, and new features. The result? Sales records for Honda, with greater than 80% of units purchased being TrailSport models. This gave the automaker a very clear indication of what its customers were after, so Honda worked quickly to double down on off-road prowess for the 2027 model year.
2027 Honda Passport TrailSport updates
If you look at a 2026 and 2027 Passport TrailSport side by side, you can spot some differences. The newer iteration sits a bit taller following a suspension lift, with a ground clearance increase of 1.38 inches. But Honda didn't just raise the suspension; its engineers redesigned about 70% of the suspension system's components. This boosted total ground clearance to 9.65 inches, the approach and departure angles to 25 degrees (+2 over the 2026 model), and the breakover angle to 23 degrees (+3 over the 2026 model). Our 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport first drive describes how these changes felt behind the wheel.
In terms of technology features, for 2027, every TrailSport gets something called TrailWatch, which was previously only offered on TrailSport Elite trims. This system is comprised of multiple cameras granting the driver views from around the vehicle, along with intuitive on-screen graphics to help with terrain navigation. After entering trail mode, the center media display shows a top-down 360-degree perspective in addition to options for front, back, and side views. It isn't just added visibility; Honda went further with graphics indicating the wheels relative to the steering position.
On the exterior, you might notice some subtle changes for 2027, which include more aggressive fender flares, a few front-end styling changes, and LEDs around the hood scoop. All in all, thi1s update takes what was already great for the 2026 model and simply ups the ante. It seems Honda has decided what niche the Passport fits into, at least with its TrailSport models, and is embracing it.